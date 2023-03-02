The Carson City School District is asking parents to mark their calendars for Monday, March 6, 2023, when all Pre-K, Kindergarten, new and returning student updates and registrations will begin. This year, in order to be admitted into kindergarten, all students MUST be 5-years-old on or before the first day of school, which will be Monday, Aug. 14. 2023.
The school district utilizes Infinite Campus (IC) for their student data information system. Parents and families of new and current students will utilize online registration through IC to provide and update student information.
“We are trying to help dispel parent and family confusion on when they need to register their child or children for school or conduct annual updates in Infinite Campus,” said Tasha Fuson, associate superintendent of Educational Services for the Carson City School District. “There is even discussion in the state legislature of possibly moving the age requirement date up to August 1. Two years ago, the previous age deadline was September 30. Knowing when students qualify to enter Pre-K or Kindergarten has really been a moving target this year and last year, and we are anticipating a number of phone calls. Hopefully, this information will help clarify new guidelines.”
Through IC, the secure online enrollment system on the district’s website, parents are able to verify all student demographic, emergency and medical information for their child prior to the start of the new school year. The school sites need the most up-to-date family, address, phone, medical information and permissions from parents for students so that they can participate in field trips and other school-related activities as well as have media releases for photographs or videos of them participating in various school functions.
Children who will be 5-years-old on or before the first day of school, Monday, August 14, 2023, will be eligible for Kindergarten for the coming 2023-2024 school year. Please contact your neighborhood school for more information:
- Bordewich Bray Elementary, 775-283-2400
- Empire Elementary, 775-283-1100
- Fremont Elementary, 775-283-1200
- Fritsch Elementary, 775-283-1400
- Mark Twain Elementary, 775-283-1000
- Seeliger Elementary, 775-283-2200
To review school boundaries, please check the district’s website at carsoncityschools.com and click on “School Attendance Zones” under the “Parents” tab.
Parents are invited to visit their child’s prospective school in person between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to provide the following required documents to register.
- Birth certificate.
- Immunization records (including Hepatitis A & B, DTAP, MMR, IPV & Varicella). Please contact your physician’s office to ensure compliancy for school.
- Proof of residency in Carson City (Utility bill, Mortgage or Rental papers, Voter Registration, etc.)
Additionally, elementary schools in the Carson City School District will host “Ready to Rock Kinder,” a summer school development assessment for all students planning to attend Kindergarten this fall. The 8-day program (June 12-27, Monday through Wednesdays, 8:30- 11:45 a.m.) will focus on kindergarten readiness and will allow parents and teachers to discuss school readiness and activities to help children be “Ready to Rock Kinder.”
For more information, visit carsoncityschools.com.