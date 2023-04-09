Carson City is providing some useful tips when it comes to crawlspace and basement flooding after receiving approximately 10 inches of rain, varying slightly by location since January 1st.
With heavy rainfall and runoff, the soil around a structure’s foundation can become saturated.
This groundwater can cause problems in your crawlspace or basement as the water from the surrounding soil pushes against the walls of your foundation and finds a way in.
If you are experiencing water in your crawlspace or basement, installing a sump pump will help remove this water.
Be sure to discharge the water into your yard away from your foundation or to the curb & gutter or roadside ditch, where it can enter the City’s storm drain system. Never pump water into your toilet or bathtub where it will enter the sanitary sewer system.
If you have a gutter system, check to make sure it is not clogged, causing water to overflow and enter your crawlspace. Downspout extensions can be installed to discharge water away from your foundation.
Check to make sure your structure’s foundation does not have cracks that allow water to enter the crawlspace.
The City has explored if there is State or Federal assistance available to help private property owners with crawlspace and basement flooding; however, at this time, there are no opportunities for assistance of this sort.
There may be some help in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters if you do not have flood insurance and the losses are greater than 40% of the value of the home or business.
If you have flood insurance and are experiencing flooding in your crawlspace or basement, you can make a claim. If you do not have flood insurance and are interested in getting it, visit www.floodsmart.gov