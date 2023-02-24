UPDATE: Due to severe weather conditions, this service interruption will not take place this Sunday. Carson City Public Works anticipates rescheduling for mid-March, depending on the weather.
Carson City Public Works is planning maintenance work affecting water service in the Timberline and University Heights areas starting Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM continuing into the following day.
Officials say the maintenance will result in no water service and/or reduced water pressure in the affected areas.
While all precautions will be taken for disinfection during the repair of the affected water mains, this reduction in pressure could result in contamination of drinking water.
Residents are advised to boil water prior to consumption for one full minute. Testing of the water will take place following the work.
Residents in the affected areas will be notified when testing is complete, and they are no longer required to boil the water.
It is anticipated that testing will take two days.
For more information, you can visit www.carson.org/wateralert which includes a map of the affected area and a complete copy of the Boil Water Notice.
Residents in the affected areas may experience discolored water during the work and after restoration of service.
It is advised to not to wash light colored laundry if their water is discolored.