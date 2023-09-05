Carson City School Board Sponsoring American Citizen Essay Contest

The Annual American Citizen Essay Contest was established in 2002 to honor the memory and events of September 11, 2001.
On the contest's 22nd year, the Carson City School District's Board of Trustees has established a fund that will be used to celebrate and give a cash award for students at each level: elementary, middle school and high school.
Any public, charter, private or home-schooled student in Carson City may participate in the contest.
The essay should be no longer than five (5) pages and may be as short as the student desires. The essay may be handwritten or typed.
Essays will be judged within each grade level as follows: adherence to the topic, originality of thought and use of the traits of writing (ideas, organization, voice, word choice, sentence fluency and conventions).
The topic for this year is the following:
Imagine you’re making your community a better place. As a good citizen, what would you do and why?
Winners will be publicly announced at the November 14, 2023 school board meeting. First-place winners will also be asked to read their essay during the meeting.
There will be winners for each level including elementary school, middle school and high school. Each winner will receive the following cash prizes.
First Place: $100
Second Place: $50
Third Place: $30
The first page of the essay must include the student’s name (first and last), his or her age, grade, telephone number, teacher’s name and school.
