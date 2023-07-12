The Carson City School District is hosting a job fair next week.
It is happening on Tuesday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district office at 1402 West King Street.
People are sought to fill roles as bus drivers, cooks/bakers, para-professionals like instructional assistants, classroom aides, ESL assistants, as well as custodians, groundskeepers, distance education assistants, campus monitors, substitutes, teachers and more.
Positions are open immediately and include entry level, part-time and full-time, according to a press release from the Carson City School District.
To qualify as a substitute teacher, candidates must have attained a high school diploma. The district is looking for licensed teachers in the areas of special education, elementary education, NJROTC, computer science, math, science, social studies, dean of students and interventions.
In addition, the district is looking for employees with bachelor’s degrees in areas other than teaching who may be interested in becoming a licensed teacher through Alternative Routes to Licensure program in Nevada.
If hired as an ARL teacher, the Carson City School District will reimburse expenses to complete the iTeach program while teaching.
There is no registration required and the event is free to job seekers. Professional dress is recommended, as is bringing multiple copies of resumes. There will be on site interviews for some positions.
For more information, call (775) 283-2130