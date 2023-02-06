The Carson City School District is honoring school counselors during National School Counseling Week, Feb. 6-10, 2023. Sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), the week will help focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.
Counselors work to ensure that Carson’s students have access to support in the areas of academic success, social emotional skill sets and career and college planning through many activities such as class scheduling, group supports and individual meetings.
Carson City School District has 14 certified School Counselors at four school sites (alphabetically by last name): Carson High School (Justin Barlow, Dori Draper, Bridget Gordon, Nicki Hendee, Fawn Lewis, Michele Quintero and Monica Weaver), Carson Middle School (Jez Batten, Roger Churchill and Madison Krause), Eagle Valley Middle School (Mandy Chambers, Lupe Schofield and Whitney Tynes) and Pioneer High School (Cary Jordan).
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities. Many schools will be hosting special events and activities to call attention to the countless benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.
As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, Carson City School District will be celebrating counselors and supports of counselors within schools. Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school counseling programs should contact the school counselors at their local schools.
More general information can also be found on ASCA’s website, www.schoolcounselor.org.
(Carson City School District)