Today and tomorrow, Elizabeth Martinez, director of Nutrition Services for the Carson City School District will participate in the School Nutrition Association’s (SNA) 51st annual Legislative Action Conference (LAC) in Washington, D.C. During the conference (March 5-7), Martinez will join 800 school nutrition professionals from across the country in urging Congress to permanently increase federal funds for school meals, allow all schools to offer free school meals to all students as they did during the pandemic and maintain current school nutrition standards.
“Research shows students eat their healthiest meals at school,” said Martinez. “We need Congress’ full support as school meal programs across the country struggle with rising costs, persistent supply chain challenges and unpaid student meal debt. I’m looking forward to telling our local representatives about the nutritious meals we serve in our cafeterias, and how Congress can help to sustain this progress and ensure all of America’s students are nourished and ready to learn.”
SNA's 2023 School Nutrition Trends Survey found that virtually all (99.8%) responding school meal program directors are challenged by increasing costs and supply chain issues, including menu item and staff shortages, which impact more than 90% of programs.
LAC will allow Martinez and other attendees to meet with their Members of Congress to discuss the importance of school meal programs and share SNA’s 2023 Position Paper. Martinez currently has appointments to meet with the offices of Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, Dina Titus, Mark Amodei and Susie Lee.
“School meal programs are at a tipping point as rising costs, persistent supply chain issues and labor shortages jeopardize their long-term sustainability," said SNA President Lori Adkins, MS, SNS, CHE. "Congress has an opportunity to protect this critical lifeline by making reimbursement increases permanent and allowing us to offer free meals to ensure all students are nourished during the school day."
