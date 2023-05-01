The Carson City School District is asking local community members to attend the quarterly Community PLC (Professional Learning Community) meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. inside the Carson High School Library.
The purpose of these quarterly meetings with school officials is to accumulate feedback from community members on how the school district’s recently updated strategic plan is performing and suggest ideas and systems to better help meet the goals, objectives and strategies of the district’s plan.
The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and end promptly at 7:30 p.m.
Community members may park along the curb (both sides) in front of Carson High School and enter the building at the south entrance near the flagpole.
Individuals planning on attending are welcome to share this invitation with colleagues, friends and neighbors who might be interested in attending this meeting and/or joining the group.