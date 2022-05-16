In observance of National Mental Health Awareness Month, social workers with the Carson City School District are inviting parents, students and families to a Community Resources Fair at the Carson City Community Center Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5:00-6:30 p.m.
The fair will highlight various community resources available for mental health needs as well as provide opportunities for parents, families and students to speak with experts and obtain valuable information and available support to benefit and enrich students and families within the community.
Food will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Raffle tickets will be given for attending the fair and another ticket will be awarded once each individual meets with ten of the community partners. With the assistance of community partners, event organizers will also be raffling off several bikes, a skateboard, Aces Tickets, local food gift certificates and more.
For more information or any further questions, please contact a social worker at one of the local schools.