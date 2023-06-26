The Carson City School District’s McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program is requesting gift card donations valued between $10-$100 to help assist pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade students in transition.
Students in transition are those individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence including children and youth sharing housing of other persons due to loss of housing, economic hardship or similar reasons.
Caring and compassionate community members and businesses are encouraged to donate gift cards from local establishments for the schools to purchase clothing, hygiene items, shoes and other essentials. Needed gift cards include those from Arco Gas, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Plato’s Closet, Ross, Marshall’s, McDonald’s, Smith’s or similar stores, gas stations or restaurants.
The request for gift cards is designed to assist in managing the storage of various goods and products at the McKinney-Vento office. These monetary donations are preferred to physical items as student needs and sizes are constantly changing.
The gift cards will primarily be used by the McKinney-Vento office to purchase needed items; however, occasionally, some gift cards will be given directly to the students and families in need.
“Gift cards give us flexibility to purchase brand new items for specific needs including clothing and undergarment items and shoes in needed sizes,” said Hannah Etchison, special projects coordinator, McKinney-Vento and Foster Care liaison for the Carson City School District.
Students in transition often live in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds due to lack of alternative accommodations. Other primary nighttime residence may be a designated public space not designed for regular sleeping such as cars, parks, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations or similar settings. Students in transition may also include migratory children or unaccompanied youth who are not in physical custody of a parent or guardian.
The school’s McKinney-Vento program helps these students receive an appropriate public education as well as the following services provided.
- Enrollment in school immediately, even if students and families are lacking documents or if the student’s situation changes
- Transportation to and from school, if needed
- Free school meals
- Referrals to outside resources
- Support with school supplies, school fees or sports fees
- Academic tracking and interventions
- Assistance in obtaining required documents such as birth certificates
- Removal of other barriers that may impact educational progress
- Scholarships and help with graduation needs
- Summer programs
Donated gift cards can be mailed to Carson City School District McKinney-Vento, 618 W. Musser Street, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, Nevada 89702. Donated gift cards can also be dropped off at 618 W. Musser Street in Carson City if you call ahead to schedule an appointment. Donation receipts are available upon request. For more information, contact Hannah Etchison, 775-283-1537, hetchison@carson.k12.nv.us.
(Carson City School District)