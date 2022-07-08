Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space will be working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback.
Mills Park is a special place for so many, but the park’s infrastructure is aging and due for a new long-term plan.
With the community’s assistance, the park space can be reimagined for the future.
The survey will gather feedback on special events, community organization’s needs, recreation amenities, and funding priorities.
You can visit carson.org/parksurvey to share your ideas on how to make Mills Park more enjoyable for locals and visitors to Carson City.
For more information on the Mills Park master plan, please contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262 or visit carson.org/parksandrec