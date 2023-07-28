After several months of construction, the Carson City Senior Center is set to reopen its main entrance and serve lunch in the dining room on Thursday, August 3.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The renovation included new flooring, updated bathrooms, and new look for the dining room.
The reopening will mark the end of the drive-thru-lunch service. A new service feature, "To-Go" meal pickup, is now available with the regular on-site lunch service.
To take a meal to-go, participants must bring their own containers.
(Carson City Senior Center)