The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning.
The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school.
Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
Recently, the Carson City Sheriff's Office has been investigating crimes involving teenagers in Carson City which included the arrest of three teenagers in connection to a shooting as well as the arrest of two students who police say had guns on high school grounds.
The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.