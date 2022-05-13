The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Cops and Kids Open House event Saturday, May 14th.
The event, which is free to the public, is an open house and safety fair for kids and their families to interact with law enforcement in a fun environment. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in front of the Sheriff’s Office. The street in front of the office will be closed down between Pratt and Harbin Avenues.
The purpose is to build positive relationships with law enforcement and youth, and law enforcement and the community as a whole.
Cops and kids will host a variety of law enforcement entities including the K9 unit, SWAT, Traffic, Detectives, and the Special Enforcement Team. Kids will get to see a number of law enforcement tools such as the police gear, patrol cars, and the SWAT vehicles.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says its strives continually to build strong positive bonds between law enforcement, youth in the community