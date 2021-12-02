The Carson City Sheriff's Office announced the retirement of one their K-9 units.
After five years with the office, Tico will get to spend his golden years relaxing at home with his handler, Deputy Jimmy Surratt.
Tico’s service to this community began in April of 2016, and his official retirement date is December 2nd. Over his nearly six-year career, Tico amassed a whopping 736 K9 sniffs and patrol deployments.
He worked on patrol, visited schools to keep our children safe, and topped off his contributions in the Special Enforcement Team.
Deputy Surratt should also be commended, as he topped off an extensive K9 career with Tico as his 3rd dog.
Deputy Surratt remains with the Sheriff’s Office and continues to safeguard the community in the patrol division.
As Tico hits the links, we also welcome the newest addition to the Carson City Canine Unit, K9 Cash! Cash is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, and he successfully completed K9 school this week.
His handler, Deputy Jon Tripp, also has previous K9 experience, and the two of them will be patrolling the neighborhoods before the start of this new year.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)