Summer is here, and cracked windows won’t be enough to save your furry friends from dangerously hot cars.
Every year, pets succumb to heat exhaustion as a result of being left in hot vehicles.
As temperatures continue to rise, the Carson City Sheriff's Office K9 unit urges everyone to be mindful of these dangers and to never leave your loved ones in a hot car.
Internal vehicle temperatures can rise as much as 20 degrees after just 10 minutes, and even cracked windows won’t diminish the heating effect.
Even when it’s only 60 degrees outside, the internal temperature of a car can reach 110 degrees! Short-nosed dogs are the most susceptible, but all pets are at risk.
If you encounter a dog left in a vehicle, please contact Animal Control (775-887-2171) or the Sheriff’s Office (775-887-2008) to handle the situation, and if you have any direct medical questions or concerns, please contact your local veterinarian.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)