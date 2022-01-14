The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing person.
Juan Jimenz-Cruz walked away from the Mallor Center located at 775 Fleischmann Way. Juan was there for medical treatment and left against medical advice.
He was last seen by Mallory staff on January 5th 2022 around 6 pm wearing green and yellow sweatpants, a black North Face jacket, and red and black Under Armour slippers.
Juan is described as an Hispanic male adult 20 years of age 6’ and 195 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Joseph Trotter (775)283-7856, Investigations Captain Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)