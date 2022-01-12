The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing/endangered 34-year-old female Christy Pasillas.
Christy was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 8 2022.
Christy may be with her ex-boyfriend, Rico Wiggins against her will.
Rico Wiggins may be driving a 2012-2015 silver Toyota Rav4 with unknown license plates.
Christy is 5’07”, 132 lbs. black hair, brown eyes. Christy has a tattoo of a flower on the left side of her head.
Rico Wiggins is 6’01”, 180 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes. Rico Wiggins has an active warrant for contempt of court in Carson City.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775)283-7815, Carson City Dispatch (775)887-2007
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)