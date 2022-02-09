The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a case involving the use of counterfeit money. 

On January 28,  deputies responded to Walgreens in Carson City and took a report of uttering a forged instrument. 

On January 27, a black female adult wearing a camo style sweatshirt, dark leggings, pink boots, red and yellow hat and wearing a possible wig entered Walgreens and passed counterfeit money.

 The female left the store on foot and was last seen carrying a satchel type purse. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch(775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900

(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)