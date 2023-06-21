Lauren Montgomery was reported missing to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office by family.
Lauren is reported to be transient in the Carson City area.
She is described as a black female adult, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She has a distinctive tattoo on her left hand and is 35 years old.
Anyone with information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this story.)