Lauren Montgomery was reported missing to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office by family.

Lauren is reported to be transient in the Carson City area.

She is described as a black female adult, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She has a distinctive tattoo on her left hand and is 35 years old.

Anyone with information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.

(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this story.)

