The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public to identify two suspects for a fraud that happened on June 30.
The crime happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Lowes Home Improvement Store on 430 Fairview Drive in Carson City.
The suspects were captured on photo and video inside the Lowes. Below are the suspects:
Anyone who can identify either of the females in the above photo is asked to contact Detective Robbins at the Carson City Sheriff Office at 775-283-7853.
Any additional information on the case can be provided to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2500 or CCSO Dispatch non-emergency 775-887-2008.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)