The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeing a spike of fraudulent scams with a large increase of citizens becoming victims. The following are examples of fraudulent scam activity being seen.
Anyone calling or sending text messages claiming to be from a company telling you that you owe them money, threatening utility services being turned off or claiming your subscription is going to expire can be a scam.
To verify this is not a scam, call and confirm the business is the true entity. Do not use the number used to contact you and do not use phone numbers provided by the caller.
The best way to combat scammers is to not engage in conversation with them. Do not provide your computer login information to anyone. Do not share your driver’s license information or send photos of your driver’s license with anyone. Do not share your social security number with anyone.
Do not create online accounts with anyone over the phone. Do not transfer your money into cryptocurrency accounts at someone else’s instruction. Do not cash or deposit checks from other people into your bank account.
Anyone calling you stating they are a family member or calling on behalf of a family member saying they need money for various reasons can also be a scam. If you don’t recognize the phone number and this behavior is unusual for the claimed family member it is likely a fraudulent scam.
Anyone reaching out through means of social media claiming to be a friend or family member asking for money for an investment opportunity, applying for government grants or asking for assistance to cash checks for them is most likely a fraudulent scam.
Anyone calling you and telling you there is a warrant for your arrest, you owe money to the IRS or that your Social Security benefits have been compromised is likely a scam.
If you become or beleive you are a victim of a scam, you can contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office or report it to the FBI through IC3.GOV.