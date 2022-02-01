The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying a man that stole a car in the parking lot of Bodine’s Casino on January 22.
On Saturday, January 22, Deputies responded to Bodine’s Casino for a report of a stolen vehicle, a brown Honda CRV with a smiley face cover on the rear tire.
Surveillance video was obtained and reviewed by detectives. The male suspect was wearing a dark colored beanie, white sweatshirt with writing, jeans, black, white shoes and a backpack.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900
Case # 2022-449
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)