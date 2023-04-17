The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public to identify two suspects in a larceny investigation.
The Sheriff's Office says the larceny occurred at the Glass Shark (1947 North Carson St.) on February 1, 2023.
In collaboration with loss prevention personnel from The Glass Shack, photo and video footage of the suspects were obtained.
If you or someone you know has any additional information on this case, you are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2500 or CCSO Dispatch non-emergency (775) 887-2008.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)