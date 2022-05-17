The Carson City Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify three suspects in a retail theft that occurred earlier this month.
On May 7, four suspects pushed out shopping carts of merchandise without paying for the merchandise from the Carson City Kohl’s Department Store at 3871 South Carson Street in Carson City.
Police say, the suspects fled in a gold 2003 Acura MDX.
One suspect, Manuel Coleman from Reno, has been identified.
Manuel Coleman and three other different suspects were arrested for retail theft related charges on Wednesday May 11 2022 by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Fernley Nevada.
The 2003 Acura has been located by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
But the sheriff's office still needs help in identifying the three remaining suspect in the May 7 Carson City incident.
It is believed the suspects are from the Reno area.
Anyone with information if asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at 775-283-7852.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)