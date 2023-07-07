The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bobadilla-Buguerio.
Ashley is a 14-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.
She is 5’0” tall and approximately 100 lbs.
She was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue striped shirt and blue jeans in the area of the 3300 block of Woodside Drive.
Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)