The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for information and suspect(s) believed to have been involved in an arson at a construction site.
On Monday May 23 2022, The Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an arson at the Cinderlite sand and gravel pit at 1600 Goni Road in Carson City.
Sometime during the weekend from 5 pm Friday May 20, 2022 to 8 am Monday May 23, 2022, an unknown person or persons entered the gravel pit.
The sheriff's office says heavy construction equipment was tampered with and a large piece of construction equipment was set on fire, destroying the equipment, causing over $25,000 in loss.
The Carson City Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the sheriff's office in the arson investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775)-283-7852
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)