Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home.
16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Alyssa is 5’4’’, 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Alyssa was last seen at the Chevron gas station located on Rye Patch Road in Lovelock off I-80 at 9 p.m.
Deputies say may be traveling to Gilbert, Arizona or Knoxville, Tennessee.
She is driving a 2001 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate 014NDK. The sedan is missing a hubcap on one of its front tires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Granata (775) 283-7854, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.