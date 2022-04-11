The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be conducting law enforcement training in Downtown Carson City on April 12th and April 13th, 2022, from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM on both dates.
Residents and businesses in the area should expect to hear loud bangs or explosions, as well as increased police activity.
Public spectators will not be permitted.
The following road closures will be in effect during this time:
- Adams Street, from Carson Street to Fall Street
- Park Street, from Carson Street to Fall Street
Local business access will be permitted.
For additional information on this training event, contact Sergeant Brett J. Bindley or visit carson.org
(Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)