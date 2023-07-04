The Carson City Sheriff's Office invites the public to a day of food, fun and friendship at the 20th Annual Police Motorcycle Training and Competition on July 14 and 15 at Battle Born Harley Davidson in Carson City.
Admission is free and includes a raffle open to the public. The raffle will happen while they set up their most popular spectator event "The Last Man Standing," where the last rider to stay upright without placing his feet or motorcycle on the ground wins.
On Friday, July 14 riders can learn specific skills to negotiate challenging cone patterns.
On Saturday, July 15, the competition will kick off at 8 a.m. and riders can display their riding skills to Northern Nevada community members and visitors.