Carson City Sheriff's Office

The Carson City Sheriff's Office invites the public to a day of food, fun and friendship at the 20th Annual Police Motorcycle Training and Competition on July 14 and 15 at Battle Born Harley Davidson in Carson City.

Admission is free and includes a raffle open to the public. The raffle will happen while they set up their most popular spectator event "The Last Man Standing," where the last rider to stay upright without placing his feet or motorcycle on the ground wins.

On Friday, July 14 riders can learn specific skills to negotiate challenging cone patterns.

On Saturday, July 15, the competition will kick off at 8 a.m. and riders can display their riding skills to Northern Nevada community members and visitors.

Officers and attendees will be riding motorcycles of all makes and models, competing against each other, the clock, and even the flow of gravity as they attempt to stay on two wheels.
 
This two-day event brings together officers, civilians, and for the first time ever, retired military and National Guard motorcycle riders from across the region and state.
 
Event spectators will have the opportunity to meet officers to discuss rider safety and share riding information.
 
For more information on registration and vendor space or to donate to the raffle, please contact Jessica Dickey at jdickey@Carson.org or Deputy Jason Gault at jgault@carson.org.
 
