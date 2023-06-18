Carson City Juvenile Services will be hosting an awareness and education event for sexual abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking of children. The event will be hosted at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Ormsby Room on July 11th, 2023, from 5:30 pm through 7:30 pm.
The event will consist of panelists from the Sheriff’s Office: Investigations Bureau, Sexual Assault Response Advocates, Xquisite, and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking team (HEAT) from the Reno Police Department.
Parents/guardians, community members, or anyone who regularly works with children is invited to attend. Panelists will give a brief presentation on different fields of sex crimes involving children and then take questions from attendees.
Please contact Outreach Coordinator Michelle Entz at mentz@carson.org or Sergeant Brett J. Bindley at bbindley@carson.org if you have any questions about the event.