The Carson City Sheriff's Office wants to make the public aware of ways they can prevent elder fraud and exploitation.
This type of abuse can often take the form of lottery, sweepstakes and romance scams, among others, according to a release from the CCSO.
Seniors are often targeted because of their tendencies to be trusting and polite, with access to financial savings or resources in the form of home ownership or good credit.
They are also less likely to report fraud because they either don't know how or are ashamed, the release said.
If you or a loved one falls victim to fraud, you are advised to contact law enforcement right away to report it.
Elder fraud is a growing problem, with more than $3 billion lost annually.
Here are some ways to protect sensitive information that scammers may come after.
- Don't provide your name, date of birth or social security number over the phone.
- Don't provide your debit/credit card information over the phone.
- Do not purchase gift cards to pay for bills you are not familiar with.
- Do not provide anyone with gift card numbers.
- Do not purchase bitcoin or any other forms of cryptocurrency to pay bills.
- Do not allow anyone to have remote access to your computer or cell phone devices.
- Do not ship cash or any other currency through USPS, UPS, FedEx or any other shipping service.