Carson City Sheriffs Searching for Missing Woman

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating Miranda Channel, who last made contact with her family on May 8, 2022.
They say Miranda is transient and last told her family she was living near the river, possibly in Reno.
Miranda is 5'8", weighs about 118 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Miranda does not have any known medical issues.
If you have seen Miranda or know anything about her whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at (775) 887-2008.
You can also call or text Secret Witness at (775) 283-7815.