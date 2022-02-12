The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery taking place at the Golden Gate Petroleum on Lompa Lane.
After watching security footage, deputies saw that three people with black face masks approached the store. Two of the individuals reportedly entered the store and demanded money from the employee, while pointing a gun at them.
Investigators say one suspect was a man wearing light colored jeans, all-black Converse shoes, a black shirt underneath a grey hoodie, a black mask and white gloves.
The second suspect was also a man who was wearing black, ripped jeans, a white shirt, white high top shoes, a blue hoodie, with a black mask and white gloves.
A third man who was seen waiting for them outside, had on black Adidas sweatpants with stripes down the side, and a grey sweatshirt.
Security footage from the store shows the three suspects fleeing the scene on foot, toward Menlo Drive.
Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact one of the numbers listed here:
- Carson City Sheriff Dispatch at (775) 887-2677
- Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855
- Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815
- Secret Witness (775) 322-4900
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)