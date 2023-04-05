The Carson City Clerk’s office is having an 'I Voted' sticker design contest, with the winning design to be featured in the upcoming elections in 2024, beginning with the Presidential Preference Primary, which will start with early voting at the end of January.
Beginning April 6th - May 5th, Carson City residents can go to carson.org/ivotedsticker to see the official rules, download a copy of the design entry form, and submit their designs online.
Residents can also pick up a design entry form and turn in their designs at the following locations during regular business hours:
* Clerk Recorders Office, 885 E. Musser St., Suite #1025
* Executive Office at City Hall, 201 N. Carson St., Suite #2
* Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St.
The Elections Department will narrow the entries to five finalists, with the Board of Supervisors selecting the winner at their June 15th meeting.
Participants must agree to the official contest rules and submit their design by completing an “I Voted” sticker design contest entry form. The Election Office will reach out to the winner once selected.
(Carson City contributed to this report.)