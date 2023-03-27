Beginning April 3 and continuing through April 28, 2023, the Carson City Water Division will start and test wells in anticipation of increased water demand.
In a systematic approach to improve water quality, the Water Division may be flushing the water mains in the following areas: Riverview, Stanton Park, Woodside Terrace, River Knolls, Parc de Maison, Empire Ranch, Lewis Homes, Cameron Heights, and the Goni Canyon area.
24 hours before flushing, the residences in the listed areas will be notified by phone via the CodeRED Emergency Notification System.
To learn more or to sign up for CodeRED, you can do so here: Emergency Notification | Carson City
During this process, sediment collected on the bottom of the water mains may be stirred up, causing discolored water.
The sediment in the water is the result of the minerals that have settled to the bottom of the water mains during the year; it is not harmful. This discolored water may stain light-colored clothing; please check the water in your washing machine prior to doing laundry to be sure it is running clear.
Impacted residents may experience intermittent low water pressure or no pressure during this time.
Please allow 4-6 hours upon completion of flushing for the water to clear up.
If it has not cleared after this time, residents are asked to contact the Water Division at (775) 887-2355.
The weekly schedule for work can be found below:
Week 1 - April 3 thru April 6:
- April 3, 2023 - Isolation of Stanton Park subdivision reversing flow direction; flushing main on Edmonds/Fairview from Koontz to Stanton; flushing through Corporate Yard by the end of the day.
- April 4, 2023 - Flushing Colorado from Edmonds to Saliman and around the corner on Fairview, then north on Saliman through to Quail Run and Railroad areas; flushing through Parc De Maison by the end of the day.
- April 5, 2023 - Flushing through the Lewis Homes area south of Colorado to Sonoma east of Saliman by the end of the day.
- April 6, 2023 - Flushing through the Lewis Homes area south of Sonoma to Kingsley east of Saliman by the end of the day.
Week 2 - April 10 thru April 13:
- April 10, 2023 - Flushing east down East 5th Street from the roundabout on Fairview to Marsh; flushing past Eagle Valley Middle School (no classes today); flushing north side of East 5th Street from Hells Bells to Marsh; flushing fire line in the Eagle Valley Middle School property by the end of the day.
- April 11, 2023 - Flushing south side of East 5th Street from Carson River Road to Marsh, including Buzzy’s Ranch Road area to the south end of mainline at 2051 Carson River Road, completing Riverview area; continue north on Fairview flushing Lepire, Village, Pheasant, Condor areas east of Fairview, washing Shelbyville, Mulligan, and Furgerson Ranch Road and Latigo to Quinn by the end of the day.
- April 12, 2023 - Begin flushing the River Knolls subdivision from Quinn on the south and Fairview on the west, moving to Stampede Drive/Dogleg Road by the end of the day.
- April 13, 2023 - Continue flushing River Knolls subdivision from Stampede Drive/Dogleg Road, moving north to Hwy 50 E. and continuing east to the intersection of Empire Ranch and Morgan Mill; flush frontage area up to 4261 Hwy 50 E (Atkins Carpet) by the end of the day.
Week 3 - April 17 thru April 20:
- April 17, 2023 - Flushing Edmonds Drive through Brown Street from Stanton to Gordon Street; flushing frontage area from Brown Street west to Airport; flushing Menlo, Lompa, and Hwy 50 E on the east side of Airport; flushing north section of Stanton Park subdivision from Airport Road and Woodside Drive to Stanton Drive on the south by the end of the day.
- April 18, 2023 - Flushing south section of Stanton Park subdivision south of Stanton to Desatoya with Airport on the west and Fairview on the east by the end of the day.
- April 19, 2023 - Flushing 5th and Saliman area, The Meadows townhomes and businesses on the southeast corner of 5th and Saliman.
- April 20, 2023 - Extra day if needed to complete this area.
Week 4 - April 24 thru April 27:
- April 24, 2023 - Flush from North Lompa Lane, west on Northridge to Roop Street, then all streets north of Northridge.
- April 25, 2023 - Flush all roads south of Northridge to isolations on Carriage Crest, Marian, and Beverly.
- April 26, 2023 - Flush Airport Road north of Highway 50, east to College Parkway.
- April 27, 2023 - Flush area abound by College Parkway, East Nye, Arrowhead east to August Drive (Cameron Heights).