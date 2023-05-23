Carson High School (CHS) has announced the formation of a joint Men's and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame that will induct its inaugural class in a ceremony October 14, 2023, planned at the banquet hall at the Governor's Mansion.
The Hall of Fame will be named in honor of Dick Stoddard, a former CHS basketball player who passed on October 20th, 1997, at the age of 25 after a 12-year battle with cancer.
“Dick was a former all-conference basketball player, National Honor Society member and student body president at Carson High School who embodied the values of competitiveness, integrity and perseverance,” CHS Athletic Director Blair Roman said. “He was an incredible inspiration to all who knew him.”
The great history of Carson High basketball will be represented in this Hall of Fame by the incredible basketball accomplishments of both male and female athletes, coaches or community members who will be enshrined into it.
Hall of Fame members are selected by a committee and nominations can be submitted to the Athletic Department at Carson High School. The Athletic Department is honored to announce the inaugural class of 2023. Those inductees are:
- Kirk Kinne, Class of 1961
- Mike Longero, Class of 1975
- Paul Gray, Class of 1976
- Kathy Pradere, Class of 1980
- Craig Allison, Class of 1981
- Barbara Morrow, Class of 1983
- Jaime Brown, Class of 1984
- Amy Kimm, Class of 1985
- Timi Brown, Class of 1986
(Carson City School District)