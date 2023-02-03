On April 21, 2023, Carson High School (CHS) will open its doors to any dad-daughter duos, or those who might be filling in as such, for its annual Father-Daughter Ball, a three-hour community-wide event, open to all ages. The theme for this year’s event is “An Enchanted Evening in Asia.”
The event is designed to provide an opportunity for fathers and daughters to spend quality time together in a formal and fun setting as well as help build a community within the school and encourage positive family relationships.
Research has shown that daughters who have a positive and involved relationship with their fathers or a father-type figure are more likely to have high self-esteem, better communication skills and a greater sense of security. Similarly, as a dual benefit, maintaining these important relationships increases involvement and engagement for fathers in their daughters' education.
“The Father-Daughter Ball provides an opportunity for fathers to take an active role in their daughters' lives, not just academically but also socially, which can help them to be more involved in their daughter’s education and overall well-being,” said Angila Golik, CHS Social Studies teacher and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) advisor. “The event is a great opportunity for families to bond and make memories together.”
- Date: April 21, 2023.
- Time: 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Ticket Prices: $50 for Father/Daughter Couple and an additional $10 for each additional daughter.
- Tickets will be on sale at: www.eventbrite.com. Search for “Father-Daughter Ball – Carson City” (online ticket purchase fee applies).
- Tickets go on sale February 1, 2023.
- Professional photos will be available for an additional cost at the dance.
- Mulan and other characters will be in attendance and available for pictures.
- Light Desserts will be served.
- This event is a fundraiser for CHS Clubs: CHS Leadership, CHS FBLA and CHS Photo.
- Tickets sell out every year as the school has a maximum capacity of 800.
For more information, please email: agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.