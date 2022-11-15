Normally known for his athletic prowess, Carson High School Senior Parker Story earned a silver placement for Dairy Handling at the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Competition in Indianapolis, Ind. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Parker has been a member of Arrowhead Livestock 4-H for more than 10 years and started showing dairy cows, pigs, sheep and steers at an early age.
When he was a freshman at Carson High School, he joined Capitol FFA and took Agricultural Animal Science 1 & 2, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Mechanics 1 & 2 and is currently in Agricultural Advance Studies.
In May 2022 Parker showed Tedra, his 4-year-old dairy cow, at the Nevada Junior Livestock Show as a Capitol FFA member. He competed in dairy cow quality and showmanship. His dairy cow was the 2022 Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Cow and Parker won the Dairy Handler Competition, which allowed him the honor of competing at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this past October.
According to the National FFA Convention’s website, the National FFA Convention and Expo is all about growing the next generation of leaders. No matter where students are in FFA, they’ll find inspiration and direction to become a leader and influencer, ready to make an impact. During the national event, many students find out who they are, who they want to become and how they can change how the world grows.
“Parker is passionate about so many things,” said Josh Billings, vice principal at Carson High School and director of the CTE program. “Whether it is sports or farming or ranching, he has huge potential in whatever career he ends up deciding to do.”
More than 69,500 FFA members and supporters from across the country celebrated agriculture and agricultural education during the 3-day national convention.
Those who attended the convention participated in general sessions hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, were inspired by their peers as they were recognized for their accomplishments and heard from keynote speakers. Convention attendees also explored various career paths at the National FFA Expo, participated in career success tours and more.
FFA members and advisors took their skills to the next level in student and teacher workshops — hearing from industry leaders, motivational speakers and more — and watched members discuss their agricultural projects on the new Student Showcase Stage.
Parker’s plans after graduation this coming June is to attend college, completing a certificate or a degree program in Agricultural Mechanic, Beef Production and or Ranch Management.