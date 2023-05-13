Carson High School (CHS) Speech and Debate is sending six students to Phoenix, Ariz. for the 2023 National Speech and Debate Tournament, hosted by the National Speech & Debate Association, June 11-16.
National qualifiers for speech and debate include (alphabetically by last name): Kyle Allen, freshman, Abigail Cook, senior, Viviana Castro, junior, Mason Tims, senior, Emily Tran, junior, and Penelope Truell, senior.
Nationals this year will include 2,000 schools and 6,000 student competitors.
“Students who participate in debate whether at nationals or in a local league become a part of one the most powerful and positive extracurricular activities available to them,” said Patrick Mobley, CHS Social Studies teacher and Speech and Debate coach. “As an educator, debate is by far the most effective way for me to push students to be the best they can be.”
In a world where differing opinions are increasingly attacked just for being different, debate provides a safe haven where students of diverse backgrounds can discuss, collaborate and interact with critical issues from multiple perspectives, he continued.
The National Speech & Debate Association connects, supports and inspires a diverse community committed to empowering students through speech and debate. The organization envisions a world in which every school provides speech and debate programs to foster each student’s communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creative skills. They are committed to modeling and fostering diversity, equity and inclusion for all speech and debate communities, and they are continuously transforming their organization to reflect and operationalize the values of equity, integrity, respect, leadership and service.
This year, the team is looking to raise close to $10,000 to cover travel, lodging, competition and other expenses for the tournament. They will also host their second annual debatable extravaganza Friday, May 26, 2023, in the CHS tech center. The fundraising event is a dinner theatre show highlighting the team's success, national qualifiers and community supporters. Guests will be able to get a taste of debate by interacting with and questioning members of the debate team and seeing exhibition events and performances by the national qualifiers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. There will also be a raffle at the exhibition with a wide range of prizes from local businesses