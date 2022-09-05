The Carson City School District and Carson High School (CHS) are pleased to announce CHS Junior Alexandra Llamas-Cruz has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
The National Recognition Programs help underrepresented students with academic honors be more fully included on college and scholarship applications with universities across the county.
It also helps students make meaningful connections to colleges and helps them stand out during the admissions process.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or rural/small town recognition through the College Board’s Student Search Service.
Alex Llamas-Cruz is a Junior Advance Placement (AP) student at Carson High who also participates in CHS’s orchestra and swimming programs.
With a 4.3 Grade Point Average (GPA) and a dedication to extracurricular involvement, she is an exemplar CHS Senator and student. In the 2022 season, she made state for multiple individual swimming events as well as relays, and this year she hopes to beat a school record in the 100-yard butterfly.
“As a Latina, I am so proud of this award, because in so many ways, Hispanic students are not represented in academics and athletics,” Llamas-Cruz said. “I want to be a role model for others, and I am grateful for what AP and CHS have brought into my life. My mom pushed me to work hard and push myself, which has also helped.”
Students who may be eligible, must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We’re thrilled that Alex has earned this recognition,” said CHS Principal Bob Chambers. “We are very proud of her for her achievements in her classrooms and on her AP exams and PSAT. We hope Alex and her family celebrate this prestigious honor and use it to help plan for a bright and big future."