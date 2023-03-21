Carson High School students Gabriel Brackin, 17-year-old senior, Wyatt Johnson,16-year-old freshman, Dameon Lister, 15-year-old freshman, and Daniel Novoa, 18-year-old senior were recently recognized with “Outstanding Citizen Awards” for the aide and unsolicited assistance they provided to a stranded community member on a snowy day last month.
Additional aid came from Carson High alumni John Campbell, 19, who was traveling with the high school students.
The woman who received the assistance, wishing to remain anonymous, said the boys did not hesitate. She had been stranded for several hours and was overwhelmed with gratitude and relief for the young men’s support. Being so impressed, she reached out to the high school to express appreciation and praise.
“The ‘Good Samaritan’ thoughts and actions of these gentlemen to help free a vehicle trapped in a snowbank on a wintery day exemplifies what it truly means to be a Carson High Senator,” said Rodney Wade, dean of students at Carson High. “Their kindness, empathy and willingness to help others in need are a testament to their character and the kind of citizens we hope they will become.”
The students involved in the incident expressed that they were simply doing what they felt was right and that they were happy to have been able to help someone in need.
“I’m just happy that we were able to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Dameon Lister. “It was a team effort, and we were all happy to help.”
Wade recognized the young men with the special award for their honorable actions and hopes publicizing this act of kindness will inspire others in the community to do the same and to always be on the lookout for opportunities to lend a helping hand.
The newly created “Outstanding Citizen Award” is offered to students who go out of their way to serve others and exhibit a passion to make a difference in the community, Wade continued.
