Last month, 13 students from Carson High School were honored at the Scholastic Art and Writing Contest awards ceremony in the Nightingale Concert Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno, where they were presented with prestigious awards.
Of note, Autumn Holst, 18-year-old senior in Mr. Matthew Theilan’s Photography class, received a Gold Key Award for her photograph "Semicolon" as well as an Honorable Mention for her piece "School Life," and Tarrah Borrowman, 16-year-old junior in Mrs. Alisa Kuniya’s Ceramics class, received a Gold Key Award for her ceramic piece called "Thoughts in Form." Mayra Hernandez, 18-year-old senior in Mrs. Kuniya’s Ceramics class, and Malaina Hutson,16-year-old junior in Mr. Theilan's Photography class, were also recognized with Silver Key Awards for their respective pieces entitled "Quetzalcóatl" and "Awakening."
Additionally, the following students were recognized for earning Honorable Mention Awards (alphabetically by last name):
- Michelle Bonilla, 17-year-old senior in Mrs. Kuniya’s Ceramics class, for "Broken Beauty"
- Victoria Dao, 16-year-old junior in Mrs. Karen McCraw's Art class, for "Nighttime Snack"
- Madelyn Monson, 17-year-old junior in Mrs. McCraw's Art class, for "Dixie Doodle"
- Ryah Newton, 15-year-old sophomore in Mrs. Adriane Wacker's Art class, for "Relaxing Swim"
- Madeline Roberts 17-year-old junior in Mrs. McCraw's Art class, for "Grieving Heart"
- Emily Sanchez, 17-year-old senior in Mrs. Kuniya’s Ceramics class, for "Flora Cruz"
- Sandra Sullivan, 17-year-old junior in Mrs. McCraw's Art class, for "School of Fish"
- Allie Tiearney, 17-year-old senior in Mrs. Kuniya’s Ceramics class, for “Mushroom and Frog"
- Mabel Wacker, 15-year-old freshman in Mrs. McCraw's Art class, for "Copenhagen's Water"
“We are very proud of the hard work, dedication, and contributions our talented students at Carson High School make to the arts,” McCraw said of the ceremony. “It is an exciting time for artists here in Carson City.”
Gold Key Art was exhibited at Sheppard Contemporary gallery at the University of Nevada, Reno located in the Church Fine Arts building.
(Carson City School District)