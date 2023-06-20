Prior to the last day of school, Carson Tahoe Health (CTH), a not-for-profit locally owned healthcare system, donated two Stryker Pro Form hospital beds to the Carson City School District. The beds, valued at $15,000 each, will be used to treat students in the Health Office at Carson High School.
The beds were provided as part of CTH’s community outreach program to enhance the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve.
School nurses provide student care coordination and case management support, and advocate for evidence-based, student-centered care. They serve as the critical link between the school, home, primary healthcare providers and community and mental health services. Their contributions support student attendance, learning engagement, graduation rates and ultimately, development of successful community members.
For some students, the nurse serves as their primary connection to a licensed health professional.
School nurse responsibilities include assessing student health and safety needs, developing appropriate student care plans, training school staff involved in health services and student care, compiling mandatory health data, coordinating student health screenings and addressing communicable diseases.
(Carson City School District)