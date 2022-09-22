A program called "Cash for Trash" is cleaning up the streets and helping those down on their luck.
In San Diego, the initiative pays homeless people to pick up trash in the downtown area.
Nearly 200 bags of trash were collected during the first day of the program, this past Monday.
People are paid two dollars for each bag of trash collected.
Drew Moser, Executive Director of Lucky Duck Foundation says "So many of them would say this doesn't sound like a lot of money but it goes a long way. I can get an MTS pass or buy some Band-Aids or cover copays for prescription medications."
It's run by the Lucky Duck Foundation.
The program meets twice a week
Organizers call it a win-win for the community.