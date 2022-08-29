On Monday, August 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley.
Bringing the poverty assistance programs directly to an area of need will connect individuals and families who may be food insecure, unable to visit the 4th street campus or who are in need of other services in their neighborhood.
The festivities kicked off with the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, special guests and Catholic Charities leaders cutting the ribbon to the new location, followed by a tour.
Much like a grocery store, a Client Choice Pantry allows clients to select their own food from a variety of meats, dairy, fresh produce and non-perishable items instead of receiving a pre-packed or standard bag of groceries.
With this method, clients do not have to take items they already have, do not like, or cannot eat for health or personal reasons. By offering Client Choice, the food pantry adds an element of dignity for those who visit.
The North Valley Food Pantry is one of the many Catholic Charities neighborhood pantries where clients can access food that is located in or close proximity to a school, church or activity center.
The North Valley Satellite location is a one stop-shop open on Mondays from 1-4 pm providing the North Valleys community with a neighborhood food pantry, a variety of services such as case management, immigration assistance, homelessness prevention, benefit enrollment and more.