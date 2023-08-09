Families interested in winning a $100 gift card for back to school shopping can enter Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada's (CCNN's) raffle now until 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 11.
The charity is hosting the raffle to help families ease the cost of back-to-school, and will be giving away three gift cards that can be used at either of their St. Vincent's Thrift Stores located in Reno and Sparks.
The gift cards may be used to purchase clothing, shoes, or back to school items.
The drawing will be held Friday at 4 pm and winners will be notified on Friday.
Interested families can enter the raffle here: https://tinyurl.com/CCNN-Back-To-School.
(Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada assisted with this report.)