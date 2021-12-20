Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding its services to join the fight against COVID-19.
It's now offering vaccines and booster shots to the people it serves. Monday morning was the first day it administered shots, making Catholic Charities a one-stop-shop for people in need of various services.
Catholic Charities feeds people in the community with groceries and hot meal services. It also provides resources for housing, healthcare and other essential needs. As it adds COVID vaccines to the list of services it provides, the organization hopes to become an even greater asset during the pandemic with its efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help make the vaccine more accessible.
"We hope it will help reduce variants coming in the future but just from a personal safety part, if someone gets immunized here, hopefully it will keep them out of the hospital system and help them stay healthy especially during these winter months." said Marie Baxter, the CEO ,of Catholic Charities. "Now they can get an immunization, that's going to actually help them on that longer term and path to wellness. It's not just one thing that they're getting they're, getting all of that wrapped around and that's what Catholic Charities is all about."
In January the organization will also offer other vaccines for seniors, children, and people without insurance.
"For many years Catholic Charities was a provider of immunizations and we had to sunset it for a period of time and so we're really excited to bring it back as a service that we offer here on our campus but also as part of our outreach." said Baxter. "Helping people keep their health through an immunization program, especially children, seniors, those really high risk populations, it's just another way that we can help improve people's quality of life and keep them on a path of wellness and also sustainability in the long run."
To learn more about Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada go to https://ccsnn.org/