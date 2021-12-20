Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS MID WEEK THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... A series of Pacific winter storms will bring periods of stormy weather to much of California and Nevada this week. There will be few meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin late Tuesday so plan ahead. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...check with those for snowfall details. * Western Nevada - While occasional showers are possible, substantial spillover is not likely until Thursday. The heaviest precipitation rates will occur on Thursday and this weekend. Snow levels are forecast to drop to all valley floors between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Yes, there may be accumulating snow even down in Reno-Carson later on Thursday but the weekend offers the best chance for accumulations in the lower valleys. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).