Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada held its Back to School and Family Resource Day on Thursday.
With the start of school for Washoe County just more than a week away, the organization says it wants to do what it can to help families.
Families that went to the event had access to a number of different resources.
Whether it be food, school supplies, clothing or medical care, the charity wanted to alleviate the stress for families by having it all in one place.
"Families are struggling right now with rents increasing, gas increasing and so to make these services accessible to them in one spot, so they don't have to drive all over the place it's really important," said Lisa Ross, Director of Community Outreach for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. "The food helps them stretch their budget and we're glad to be able to provide that."
The event was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the charity's Moana Neighborhood Center.
Families were invited to grocery shop, pick up school supplies, get vaccinations, welfare services, or other services including therapy, dental work, day care, and medical care.
Coats and other clothing were given to children and there were raffles for a few bikes.
With school right around the corner, the charity thought this was a great time to have this event.
"School is such an exciting time," Ross said. "Those who don't have the finances to make it easy for them tend to wait until the last minute. So, we're like a week and a half out, so I think the timing is perfect for them."
For those unable to attend the resource day on Thursday, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada said families can come to their food pantries once a month where they can grocery shop for free at any of their locations on Moana, Sun Valley, North Valleys, and Downtown Reno.
All they need to do is show a photo ID.
They will also help families get signed up with SNAP benefits, which is a federal program that helps get food for those with low income.
"So, I encourage all families who are struggling, come see our SNAP enrollment specialists," Ross said. "Let's get you signed up for SNAP, so that you have extra money when you go to the grocery store. Also, come back to us we have children's clothing. We have shoes. We have coats. So, we can help families with all those supplies."
The charity also suggested for families to visit one of their St. Vincent thrift stores for other cheap clothing options.
For more information on where their food pantries, thrift stores or other resources are; click the link below.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and The Saint Vincent's Programs (ccsnn.org)