On Monday, April 11, Catholic Charities will invite guests to return to dining inside its dining room for the lunch service after being closed for two years due to the pandemic.
For more than 60 years, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) has been providing a hot meal to the community’s most vulnerable populations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization continued to serve the hungry but were required to close the indoor dining room and pivoted to providing a hot to-go meal.
“After two years of providing grab-and-go meals, we are so pleased to be able to welcome our guests back inside our St. Vincent’s Dining room, giving them the option to enjoy lunch on our newly expanded patio or inside our dining room,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “Our volunteers and staff are thrilled that they will be able to serve our guests directly. Breaking bread together is core to our mission and we look forward to becoming reacquainted with our guests who, for everyone’s health and welfare, have picked up to-go meals since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Catholic Charities, through its St. Vincent’s Dining Room, also provides all of the prepared meals to the Nevada CARES Campus shelter 365 days of the year as well.
Individuals living at the Nevada CARES Campus will continue to receive both a hot lunch and a hot dinner delivered by Catholic Charities each day. The St. Vincent’s Dining Room welcomes all who are not already being served at the Nevada CARES campus.
“The St. Vincent’s Dining Room is a community, providing a hot meal and a connection to our caring volunteers and staff. Our guests range from individuals experiencing homelessness to individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. For many, coming to the St. Vincent’s Dining room for lunch is the first step toward connecting with life-changing resources.”
Between providing meals on its campus and delivery of meals to the Nevada CARES Campus, Catholic Charities is providing over 30,000 meals a month to those in need.